Olink, SPT Labtech Integrate Proteomics, Sample Prep Technologies

NEW YORK — Olink is integrating its automated Explore HT high-throughput proteomics workflows with SPT Labtech's Firefly liquid handling platform, the companies said on Tuesday.

The Olink Explore HT platform, launched about a year ago, is based on the Swedish company's multiplex PEA technology and can measure more than 5,300 proteins in as little as 2 µl of sample. It is designed to enable protein biomarker discovery for drug development.

SPT Labtech's Firefly platform combines pipetting, dispensing, incubating, and shaking into a single platform. Earlier this year, the UK-based company introduced an expansion to the system that integrates an on-deck thermocycler and has increased labware capacity.

The companies said that the Stratified Medicine Core Laboratory NGS Hub at the University of Cambridge will be the first to develop Olink Explore protocols on the Firefly platform.

Financial and other terms of the partnership were not disclosed.