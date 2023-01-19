Olink Prices $85M Public Offering

NEW YORK – Swedish proteomics company Olink announced Wednesday that it has priced a public offering of 5,831,028 American Depositary Shares (ADS), each representing one common share in the company, at $20 per share.

The offering consists of 4,250,000 ADSs offered by Olink and 1,581,028 ADSs offered by certain shareholders of the company. Olink will gross approximately $85 million from the offering. It will not receive any proceeds from the latter category of shares.

Additionally, Olink has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 874,654 shares from the company.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and J.P. Morgan Securities are acting as lead bookrunning managers for the offering. SVB Securities and Canaccord Genuity are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities was declared automatically effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Jan. 18.

In Thursday morning trading on Nasdaq, Olink shares were down 17 percent to $19.95.