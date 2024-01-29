Olink, Formulatrix Collaborate on Automated Proteomic Workflows

NEW YORK – Olink and Formulatrix announced a collaboration Monday to advance the automation of Olink's proximity extension assay (PEA) technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, Olink and its customers will be able to purchase certain Formulatrix liquid-handling tools as part of an Olink Package configuring these tools to Olink workflows including its Target 96, Target 48, Flex, and Explore products.

Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

According to Formulatrix, its FAST (flow axial seal tip) automated liquid transfer system is able to transfer samples down to 0.1 μL with 5 percent coefficients of variation and allows for the automation of serial dilution steps to ensure accurate sample preparation. The system has been validated for Olink's PEA workflows.

"The FAST Liquid Handler's integration with the Olink platform was seamless, delivering exceptional precision and speed while dramatically reducing our research timelines," McGill University researcher Pouria Jandaghi, a user of the systems, said in a statement. "The flexibility of the FAST across various Olink kits … further empowers us by tailoring experiments to our specific needs, all within a single, streamlined workflow, which opens exciting doors for future scientific discoveries."