Nuclera Inks Asia-Pacific, Middle East Distribution Pacts

NEW YORK — Protein expression technology firm Nuclera said on Tuesday that it has struck a series of distribution agreements covering certain Asian-Pacific and Middle Eastern markets.

Nuclera's flagship offering is its benchtop eProtein Discovery system, which automates protein construct screening and allows for the cell-free production of milligram amounts of protein in less than 48 hours.

Under the latest agreements, the system will be offered in China by MineBio Life Sciences; in Japan by Kiko Tech; in South Korea by Chayon Laboratories; in Singapore by Sciencewerke; in Taiwan by Cold Spring Biotech; and in Israel by Yair Or Technologies.

Financial and other terms of the distribution deals were not disclosed.

"Establishing these distribution channels supports our goal of global expansion and comes at a pivotal time for the company as we are focused on ramping up commercially following the successful close of our Series C fundraising round," Nuclera Chief Operating Officer Joseph Bertelsen said in a statement.

In October, Nuclera raised $75 million through a Series C round. The UK-based firm previously secured $42.5 million in a Series B round in 2022.