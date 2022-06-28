NCI Names Participating Centers for Latest Clinical Proteomic Tumor Analysis Consortium Stage

NEW YORK – The National Cancer Institute's Office of Cancer Clinical Proteomics Research announced on Tuesday the academic centers and groups awarded funding as part of the next edition of the Clinical Proteomic Tumor Analysis Consortium (CPTAC).

The consortium named the Broad Institute, Johns Hopkins University, and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory as the institutions that will host Proteome Characterization Centers (PCCs); Baylor College of Medicine, the Broad Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and the University of Michigan as the institutions that will host Proteogenomic Data Analysis Centers (PGDACs); and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, University of Pittsburgh, Mayo Clinic Rochester and Arizona, Oregon Health & Science University, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Washington University in St. Louis, and the Broad Institute as the sites of Proteogenomic Translational Research Centers (PTRCs).

The PCCs will use mass spectrometry-based workflows to characterize the proteomes of genomically described biospecimens and to quantify specific protein targets of biological or clinical relevance.

The PGDAC teams will provide bioinformatic analyses of proteomic and proteogenomic data as well as multiomic analyses integrating a variety of different data types including genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, imaging, and clinical information.

The PTRC teams will focus on specific cancers (melanoma, multiple myeloma, acute myeloid leukemia, and non-small cell lung cancer), collaborating with NCI-sponsored clinical trials to apply proteogenomics to questions of drug response and resistance.

This is the fourth stage of the CPTAC initiative, which emerged from the NCI's Clinical Proteomic Technologies for Cancer initiative, which launched in 2006. This latest stage will provide up to $11.3 million in funding in 2022, with funding anticipated to continue at a similar level over a total of five years.