Nautilus Collaborating With TGen to Study Proteins Linked to Brain Cancer

NEW YORK – Protein analysis firm Nautilus Biotechnology said Thursday that it is partnering with the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) to explore whether its platform could be useful for studying protein targets in diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG).

The partners look to use Seattle-based Nautilus' platform to study the proteoforms of specific proteins involved in DIPG with the goal of better understanding the epigenetic mechanisms involved in the disease.

DIPG is linked to specific mutations in genes that code for histone proteins, with the affected histones leading to epigenomic changes that cause the cancer.

"In line with our strategy to collaborate throughout the development process of our platform, we are excited to begin piloting single-molecule applications of our technology with the incredibly motivated and talented research team at TGen," Nick Nelson, chief business officer at Nautilus, said in a statement. "TGen has long been a pioneer in the field of oncology precision medicine, and we're looking forward to building on this partnership to help pave the way for single-molecule proteomics to deliver new insights in cancer research."

The agreement marks the fifth early collaboration deal for Nautilus, which is targeting a commercial launch of its platform in 2024.