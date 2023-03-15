Metabolomics Research Services Firm Panome Bio Raises $6M

NEW YORK — Panome Bio, a metabolomics and proteomics contract research services firm, said this week that it closed a growth financing round led by Telegraph Hill Partners with participation from existing investor BioGenerator Ventures.

The company did not disclose the amount of the financing round, but noted in a separate filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it recently raised roughly $6 million through a private equity round.

Proceeds of the round will be used to develop new technologies, expand lab facilities, and increase headcount, the St. Louis-based firm said.

Panome Bio was founded to commercialize a biomarker- and drug-discovery platform, developed at Washington University by company Cofounder Gary Patti, that uses liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry and bioinformatics to interrogate metabolic pathways involved in cancer, aging, drug metabolism, and other areas.

"Panome Bio's next-generation metabolomics platform provides researchers with the ability to see a truly global view of the metabolites in their samples, enabling biomarker discovery unlike any other technology available," Panome Bio CEO Edward Weinstein said in a statement. "Panome Bio is thrilled to have additional resources to accelerate market adoption."