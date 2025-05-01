Lyme Disease Study Outlines Blood-Based Biomarkers for Early-Stage Infection

NEW YORK – A team led by investigators in the Netherlands demonstrated that several early-stage immune antigens produced by Borrelia afzelii bacteria may serve as biomarkers for diagnosing early-stage Lyme disease.

In an effort to overcome the limitations of current serodiagnosis methods for detecting Lyme disease, researchers at the University of Amsterdam, the Amsterdam Institute for Immunology and Infectious Diseases, and other centers focused on the Lyme disease culprit B. afzelii — an approach they described in a study published in Cell Reports Medicine on Thursday.

"[R]eliance on a narrow antigen panel restricts diagnostic sensitivity in early infection and specificity due to background seroprevalence," first and corresponding author Abhijeet Nayak, a researcher affiliated with the University of Amsterdam and the Amsterdam Institute for Immunology and Infectious Diseases, and colleagues explained.

They added that "currently used antigens do not differentiate between active and past infections, complicating the management of patients with persistent symptoms post-treatment."

Using whole-proteome microarrays, the team assessed 1,296 proteins produced by B. afzelii in blood serum samples from 149 individuals and 32 mice, whittling down the set of 200 reactive proteins detected to the top three potential markers for early-stage disease: A0001, D0016, and A0029.

"[W]e report the identification and validation of Borrelia antigens and their combinations, demonstrating significantly improved diagnostic sensitivity relative to currently recommended assays across multiple independent cohorts of human sera," the authors wrote, adding that "we present evidence supporting the potential of these antigens as test-of-cure biomarkers, marking the first indication of their capacity to distinguish active from past infections."

After determining the detection cut-offs for these antigens using ELISA in a discovery cohort that included another 99 participants, the investigators validated their findings in samples from 242 participants before testing their performance in samples collected from members of a prospective cohort comprised of 223 individuals.

When it came to the A0001 antigen, for example, the team saw a sensitivity of nearly 88 percent for detecting Lyme disease in the discovery cohort, compared to 69.4 percent sensitivity and 22.5 percent sensitivity for established C6 marker and STTT markers, respectively.

That jumped to 90.5 percent sensitivity for detecting Lyme disease based on the A0001 antigen in the validation cohort, where C6 and STTT had sensitivities of 11.6 percent and 50 percent, respectively. The investigators saw a similar boost in sensitivity for a COMBO-3 test composed of all three B. afzelii antigen markers.

Both A0001 and a COMBO-2 test made up of A0001 in combination with D0016 showed promise for detecting a subset of cases marked by a localized, early-stage form of infection known as hyper-acute erythema migrans, with A0001 reaching a sensitivity of 55.1 percent for diagnosing this condition.

On the other hand, the team's serodynamic analyses suggested that the blood markers shift in response to six or 12 weeks of antibiotic treatment for Lyme disease, undergoing so-called seroreversion from seropositivity to seronegativity. In a set of 65 Lyme disease blood serum samples assessed with the A0001 marker, 61 samples transitioned to seronegativity after antibiotic treatment.

The seroreversion rates dipped somewhat in 27 samples tested with the D0016 markers, where 18 samples were seronegative after antibiotic treatment, though the seroconversion rate remained higher than that measured with an existing C6 Borrelia peptide marker.

The authors noted that the current study centered on antigens produced by B. afzelii, and did not consider potential cross-reactivity or the possibility for diagnosing Lyme disease caused by other bacterial species such as the B. burgdorferi sensu lato or B. burgdorferi sensu stricto genospecies.

"Future investigations should assess these antigens in combination with the currently discovered candidates to determine their potential for enhancing diagnostic sensitivity in clinical applications," they added, noting that "diagnostic performance of these antigens remains to be evaluated in large, well-characterized cohorts of patients with non-cutaneous early [Lyme disease] presentations, such as disseminated [Lyme disease] and [Lyme neuroborreliosis]."