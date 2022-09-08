Logo

Lunaphore, Nucleai Partnering on Spatial Biology Workflow

Sep 08, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Swiss spatial biology company Lunaphore and Israeli informatics company Nucleai said Thursday that they are collaborating to integrate their spatial imaging and machine-learning technologies.

Under the collaboration, Lausanne-based Lunaphore and Tel Aviv-based Nucleai will combine the former's COMET multiplex spatial proteomics platform with the latter's ATOM informatics package, which uses machine learning to analyze spatial biology data.

The companies aim to identify new drug targets, mechanisms of action, and biomarkers, including predictive and prognostic disease markers.

"Our partnership with Nucleai is based on our shared vision to advance next-generation spatial multiplex immunofluorescence imaging to accelerate drug and biomarker discovery and development," Déborah Heintze, chief marketing officer of Lunaphore, said in a statement. "Connecting Nucleai’s solution with COMET, we have the potential to more precisely characterize the immune system and disease microenvironment to provide deeper biological insights to drug developers."

"This strategic partnership will allow us to utilize multiplex technology and provide a complete, actionable, and scalable solution to improve drug target discovery and development of our pharma and biotech partners," Nucleai CEO Avi Veidman said in a statement.

Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Filed under

Proteomics & Protein Research
Informatics
Business News
Europe
Middle East
Breaking News
The Scan

Data Analytics Could Enable Early SARS-CoV-2 Variant Detection, Study Says

Better data analytics could have spotted the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 much earlier, a new JAMA Network Open paper finds.

Yak Genomes Give Insights into High Altitude Adaptations

Researchers used nanopore sequencing and Hi-C data to generate chromosome-level genomes for both wild and domestic yaks, which they report in Nature Communications.

Study Uncovers Genetic Modulator of Aggression in Fruit Flies

Lacking the neuronal transcription regulator nervy increases fruit fly aggression, a new Science Advances study finds.

Intellectual Disability Diagnoses Possible With First-Line Genome Sequencing, Study Suggests

Researchers in Genetics in Medicine say first-line genome sequencing led to a higher diagnostic yield, early diagnoses, and lower cost.