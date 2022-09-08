Lunaphore, Nucleai Partnering on Spatial Biology Workflow

NEW YORK – Swiss spatial biology company Lunaphore and Israeli informatics company Nucleai said Thursday that they are collaborating to integrate their spatial imaging and machine-learning technologies.

Under the collaboration, Lausanne-based Lunaphore and Tel Aviv-based Nucleai will combine the former's COMET multiplex spatial proteomics platform with the latter's ATOM informatics package, which uses machine learning to analyze spatial biology data.

The companies aim to identify new drug targets, mechanisms of action, and biomarkers, including predictive and prognostic disease markers.

"Our partnership with Nucleai is based on our shared vision to advance next-generation spatial multiplex immunofluorescence imaging to accelerate drug and biomarker discovery and development," Déborah Heintze, chief marketing officer of Lunaphore, said in a statement. "Connecting Nucleai’s solution with COMET, we have the potential to more precisely characterize the immune system and disease microenvironment to provide deeper biological insights to drug developers."

"This strategic partnership will allow us to utilize multiplex technology and provide a complete, actionable, and scalable solution to improve drug target discovery and development of our pharma and biotech partners," Nucleai CEO Avi Veidman said in a statement.

Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.