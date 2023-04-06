Lunaphore, Abcam Comarketing Antibodies for Use in Spatial Proteomics

NEW YORK – Spatial biology firm Lunaphore and reagents company Abcam said Thursday that they have entered an agreement to comarket Abcam's antibodies validated for use on Lunaphore's COMET platform.

The agreement will help COMET users accelerate their assay development process as well as ensure the reliability of results generated on the COMET system, the companies said.

Lausanne, Switzerland-based Lunaphore's COMET platform is an automated system for high-plex, spatial proteomics, allowing for the analysis of up to 40 markers per slide.

"This collaboration underscores the importance we place on using antibodies from trusted and proven vendors like Abcam. We understand how important it is to the research community to use antibodies that they already know and rely on and be able to directly transfer and use them for multiplexing," Lunaphore Chief Marketing Officer Déborah Heintze said in a statement. "We are very proud to see how customers can already optimize and run new panels in days. Proposing validated Abcam antibodies on COMET will help streamline and scale the researchers' multiplexing capabilities even more."

"Spatial biology is truly revolutionizing our understanding of human health and disease, and we are pleased to be working together with Lunaphore to support researchers with the tools they need to further advance this promising new field," Courtney Nicholson, VP of business development at Cambridge, UK-headquartered Abcam, said in a statement.

Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.