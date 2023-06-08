Institute for Protein Innovation, Addgene Partner to Improve Antibody Access

NEW YORK – Nonprofit research center Institute for Protein Innovation (IPI) and nonprofit biorepository Addgene said Thursday that they are partnering on the discovery, development, and distribution of recombinant antibodies and other protein and DNA reagents.

According to the parties, the effort aims to accelerate biomedical research and therapeutic development by improving access to reproducible and well-validated antibodies and other protein binders.

IPI has created a platform to develop and validate antibodies and other protein tools. The partnership with Addgene will allow purchasers of these IPI antibodies to receive antibody sequences along with plasmid and protein tools to enable antibody production, as well as training on how to use these tools.

"This collaboration between IPI and Addgene brings together two nonprofits with aligned missions. Combining our collective expertise, resources, and networks, our goal is to empower researchers worldwide, driving innovation in the fields of molecular biology and protein science," IPI President and CEO Ken Fasman said in a statement. "We are committed to our mission and enabling researchers to unravel the complexities of biology and discover new targets for drug development."

"Facilitating the exchange of valuable resources such as the IPI antibody collection and promoting collaboration among researchers is the core mission of Addgene," Chonnettia Jones, president and executive director of Addgene, said in a statement. "Our goal when we added antibodies to Addgene's collection of materials was to expand access to reliable tools that researchers could depend on."

The initial collection of IPI antibodies will be available in the fall of 2023.

Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.