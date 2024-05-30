Heart Failure, Frailty Linked to Shared Plasma Protein Set in Older Adults

NEW YORK – A shared set of blood plasma proteins appear to coincide with the risk of both heart failure and frailty in elderly individuals, according to new research by a University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center-led team.

For a paper published in JAMA Cardiology on Wednesday, researchers from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and other centers used version 4 of SomaLogic's SomaScan assay to profile 4,697 protein aptamers in blood plasma samples from 10,638 participants in a longitudinal community study known as Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC), setting the plasma proteomic results against available hospitalization, frailty, and other outcome data.

"This analysis is among the first of which we are aware to leverage large-scale proteomics to investigate shared molecular pathways linking frailty and [heart failure] and adds novel information regarding shared protein risk markers and pathways," senior and corresponding author Amil Shah, a researcher with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center's cardiovascular medicine division, and his colleagues wrote.

The team generated proteomic profiles spanning protein aptamers in blood plasma samples collected from ARIC participants during their third and fifth study visits, identifying incident heart failure-related proteins that were subsequently validated with the help of Olink Explore 3072 assays.

In samples collected at or after study visit three, for example, the investigators unearthed 286 proteins with apparent ties to incident heart failure — a set that included 83 proteins that remained associated with heart failure at study visit five.

A subset of the same plasma proteins linked to incident heart failure at study visit five were also associated with incident frailty in individuals who had not experienced heart failure, the team explained, noting that 18 of those proteins were associated with both incident heart failure and frailty at study visit six.

In particular, the authors noted that the plasma proteins tended to track with frailty features such as reduced walking speed, diminished grip strength, and lower energy that could, in turn, point to processes relevant to heart failure risk.

The collection of plasma proteins linked to heart failure and frailty in the ARIC cohort included representatives from pathways involved in fibrosis and inflammation, the researchers reported, noting that the same set of proteins was subsequently validated using data for 3,189 individuals from the Cardiovascular Health Study (CHS).

"In this study, proteins associated with both incident [heart failure] and frailty in late life implicate pathways reflecting fibrosis, inflammation, and cell death as shared biologic pathways for frailty and [heart failure]," the authors reported, noting that their Mendelian randomization analyses pointed to "potential causal effects of several proteins on both frailty and on [heart failure] or cardiac dysfunction."