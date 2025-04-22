EditCo Bio Licenses Promega Protein-Tagging, Bioluminescence Tech

NEW YORK — EditCo Bio said Tuesday that it has acquired a license to three of Promega's protein-tagging and bioluminescent detection technologies for use in its CRISPR knock-in services.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Included in the license are Promega's HiBiT peptide tags for protein quantification and localization, its HaloTag protein fusion tags for protein labeling and analysis, and its NanoLuc luciferase for studying genetic responses and protein dynamics in cells.

Redwood City, California-based EditCo Bio said it will incorporate the in-licensed technologies into its research-use-only CRISPR-engineered cell lines.

EditCo Bio was established about a year ago when Synthego spun out its engineered cell and CRISPR guide RNA business into a standalone company.