Dante Genomics to Offer SomaLogic Proteomics Testing to Researchers in Europe

NEW YORK – SomaLogic and Italy's Dante Genomics said on Monday that they have partnered to offer services on SomaLogic's SomaScan proteomics platform to researchers in Europe.

Under the terms of the partnership, Dante will run SomaScan, which can measure approximately 7,000 proteins in plasma or serum samples, out of its laboratory in Italy. It will be the first SomaLogic authorized service site in that country, offering services to the rest of Europe.

"By combining proteomics and genomics, we will develop clinical insights and actionable results," said Andrea Riposati, CEO and cofounder of Dante Genomics, in a statement. "We are excited for the future of multiomics, where partnerships like this will mean overall better healthcare for more people around the world."

In 2022, Dante Labs, the firm's clinical testing business, partnered with the Italian government to introduce clinical whole-genome sequencing to the country's healthcare system.