CMP Scientific, Agilent Sign Comarketing Deal for Capillary Electrophoresis-Mass Spec

NEW YORK – Capillary electrophoresis firm CMP Scientific said Tuesday it has signed a global comarketing agreement with Agilent Technologies.

Under the agreement, the companies will integrate products including CMP's EMASS-II CE-MS ion source and Agilent's mass spectrometers for life science and pharmaceutical research.

CMP Scientific, based in Brooklyn, New York, brings together capillary electrophoresis and mass spec for a variety of applications. Besides the EMAS-II CE-MS ion source, the company offers the ECE-001 capillary electrophoresis system, separation capillaries, electrospray emitters, and reagent kits.

The agreement follows previous strategic collaboration agreements between the two companies. According to CMP, it will focus on developing applications in biopharma, proteomics, and metabolomics.

Financial and other terms of the new deal were not disclosed.