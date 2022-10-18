Logo

CMP Scientific, Agilent Sign Comarketing Deal for Capillary Electrophoresis-Mass Spec

Oct 18, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Capillary electrophoresis firm CMP Scientific said Tuesday it has signed a global comarketing agreement with Agilent Technologies.

Under the agreement, the companies will integrate products including CMP's EMASS-II CE-MS ion source and Agilent's mass spectrometers for life science and pharmaceutical research.

CMP Scientific, based in Brooklyn, New York, brings together capillary electrophoresis and mass spec for a variety of applications. Besides the EMAS-II CE-MS ion source, the company offers the ECE-001 capillary electrophoresis system, separation capillaries, electrospray emitters, and reagent kits.

The agreement follows previous strategic collaboration agreements between the two companies. According to CMP, it will focus on developing applications in biopharma, proteomics, and metabolomics.

Financial and other terms of the new deal were not disclosed.

Filed under

Proteomics & Protein Research
Business News
Mass Spec
Agilent
comarketing agreement
capillary electrophoresis
Agilent
Breaking News
The Scan

Trio Exomes Used to Detect De Novo Variants in Inborn Errors of Immunity

Researchers tracked down 14 potentially diagnostic rare variants with retrospective exome sequencing on parent-child trios for 123 suspected inborn errors of immunity in a new eLife paper.

Hematological Neoplasm Cytogenetics Profiled With Optical Genome Mapping

Investigators evaluated and clinically validated optical genome mapping methods for profiling cytogenetic features in dozens of hematological malignancies in the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics.

RNA 'Phenocopy' Signatures Provide Targeted Treatment Response Clues in Cancer

After uncovering gene expression patterns resembling those found in samples with mutated cancer drivers, investigators in npj Genomic Medicine linked the phenocopy signatures to treatment response.

Study Points to Colorectal Cancer Risk Gene, 'Super Enhancer' Influenced by Inflammation

A research team reporting in Nature Communications has linked colon cancer growth to amped-up activity by the PDZK1IP1 gene that is regulated by inflammation-responsive super enhancers.