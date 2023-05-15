Logo

ChomiX Biotech Completes Multimillion-Dollar Financing

May 15, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Drug development firm ChomiX Biotech said Monday that it has raised multiple millions of dollars in financing.

The Nanjing, China-based company said it will use the funds to further develop its chemoproteomics platforms, expand its covalent compound libraries, and start screening projects against several traditionally undruggable targets.

Investors in the round included TigerYeah Capital, Tsinghua Innovation Ventures, and Morning Spring Venture.

According to ChomiX, its DIA-ABPP chemoproteomics platform allows for drug screening experiments in living cells, enabling the discovery of new binding pockets and ligands for endogenous proteins. The platform covers more than 10,000 proteins and 40,000 binding sites.

Its TED-ChomiX platform identifies interactions between proteins and biologically active molecules in disease-related cells or tissues, aiding in mechanism-of-action studies and off-target profiling.

"This financing, along with a series pre-A announced last year, will significantly strengthen our capacity," Nan Chen, CEO and cofounder of ChomiX, said in a statement. "By leveraging these cutting-edge chemical proteomics technologies, we could provide more solutions for undruggable targets, which will contribute to the development of more drugs that benefit patients."

Filed under

Proteomics & Protein Research
Drug Discovery & Development
chemoproteomics
Business News
private financing
Asia/Oceania
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Tracks Cancer Screening Roles for Polygenic Risk Scores in UK

A Lancet Oncology study considers potential cancer deaths that might be avoided by implementing PRS-stratified cancer screening across several cancer types in the UK.

Butterfly History Explored in Phylogenetic Study

Using phylogenetics, researchers reporting in Nature Ecology and Evolution examine butterfly relationships, tracing butterfly origins to legume-feeding insects in the Americas.

Study Finds Messenger RNA Isoforms Influenced by Transcription Initiation Sites

Researchers reporting in Cell dig into messenger RNA isoform ties to regulatory features and sequence context in Drosophila tissues.

Prime Editing Technique Holds Promise for Studying Cancer Mutations, Study Shows

MIT researchers have used prime editing to introduce cancer-linked mutations into mouse disease models, as they report in Nature Biotechnology.