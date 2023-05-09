Cellenion, Evosep Strike Comarketing Deal for Single-Cell Proteomics Applications

NEW YORK — Cellenion said on Tuesday that it has partnered with Evosep to comarket certain products for single-cell proteomics applications.

Under the terms of the deal, the companies will jointly promote Cellenion's single-cell isolation and sample preparation platform alongside Evosep's liquid chromatography technology for peptide separation.

Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

"Our combined expertise in single-cell isolation, sample preparation, and liquid chromatography will enable researchers to unlock new insights into cellular function and disease, ultimately leading to better diagnostics and therapeutics," Nicolai Bache, head of applications at Evosep, said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Odense, Denmark-based Evosep secured a $40 million investment that it is using to advance clinical proteomics applications using its liquid chromatography technology and to expand its global presence including in the US market.

About a year and a half ago, Lyon, France-based Cellenion, which is part of Bico, struck a single-cell proteomics comarketing pact with Bruker.