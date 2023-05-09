Logo

Cellenion, Evosep Strike Comarketing Deal for Single-Cell Proteomics Applications

May 09, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Cellenion said on Tuesday that it has partnered with Evosep to comarket certain products for single-cell proteomics applications.

Under the terms of the deal, the companies will jointly promote Cellenion's single-cell isolation and sample preparation platform alongside Evosep's liquid chromatography technology for peptide separation.

Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

"Our combined expertise in single-cell isolation, sample preparation, and liquid chromatography will enable researchers to unlock new insights into cellular function and disease, ultimately leading to better diagnostics and therapeutics," Nicolai Bache, head of applications at Evosep, said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Odense, Denmark-based Evosep secured a $40 million investment that it is using to advance clinical proteomics applications using its liquid chromatography technology and to expand its global presence including in the US market.

About a year and a half ago, Lyon, France-based Cellenion, which is part of Bico, struck a single-cell proteomics comarketing pact with Bruker.

Filed under

Proteomics & Protein Research
Sample Preparation
Business News
comarketing agreement
LC
single-cell analysis
Europe
Breaking News
The Scan

Diffuse Idiopathic Skeletal Hyperostosis Prevalence, Genetic Contributors Found With UK Biobank Data

In Nature Communications, researchers describe diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis contributors found with the help of machine learning on UK Biobank imaging data.

Single-Cell CNV Profiling Performed With Digital Microfluidics Method

A PNAS paper describes the digital microfluidics and digital counting method dd-scCNV Seq for assessing single-cell copy number variants.

Cancers Containing NRG1-Fusions Show Scant Co-Occurring Mutations

An RNA sequencing study in Journal of Molecular Diagnostics finds NRG1 gene fusions in a subset of several cancer types, including tumors without co-occurring driver mutations.

Analysis Explores Participants in Studies of Personal Utility of Genetic, Genomic Testing

A systematic review appearing in JAMA Network Open suggests college-educated white women from above-average income groups are most likely to participate in personal utility studies.