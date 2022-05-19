CellCarta Acquires Rights to Targeted Protein Assays from Fred Hutch Spinout Precision Assays

NEW YORK – Contract research provider CellCarta said Thursday that it has acquired the commercial rights to protein assays from Precision Assays, a spinout from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. The deal provides Montreal-based CellCarta, formerly known as Caprion-HistoGeneX, with rights to Precision Assays' immuno-MRM mass spectrometry assays, which use antibody enrichment of protein targets followed by mass spec analysis to quantify proteins of interest.

The assays were developed according to the National Cancer Institute's Clinical Proteomic Tumor Analysis Consortium (CPTAC) Tier 2 guidelines.

"Precision Assays' large portfolio of robust assays characterized according to CPTAC guidelines and its established proof-of-concept data will enable CellCarta to confidently support its clients' exploratory studies and therapeutic development strategies, offering them key solutions to address important clinical challenges and move their immuno-oncology programs forward," Lorella Di Donato, chief operating officer of CellCarta's immunology and proteomics divisions, said in a statement.

"Given CellCarta's expertise in protein quantitation, these immuno-MRM panels can further be validated to support secondary and primary clinical endpoints," she added.

Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.