Logo

CellCarta Acquires Rights to Targeted Protein Assays from Fred Hutch Spinout Precision Assays

May 19, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Contract research provider CellCarta said Thursday that it has acquired the commercial rights to protein assays from Precision Assays, a spinout from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. The deal provides Montreal-based CellCarta, formerly known as Caprion-HistoGeneX, with rights to Precision Assays' immuno-MRM mass spectrometry assays, which use antibody enrichment of protein targets followed by mass spec analysis to quantify proteins of interest.

The assays were developed according to the National Cancer Institute's Clinical Proteomic Tumor Analysis Consortium (CPTAC) Tier 2 guidelines.

"Precision Assays' large portfolio of robust assays characterized according to CPTAC guidelines and its established proof-of-concept data will enable CellCarta to confidently support its clients' exploratory studies and therapeutic development strategies, offering them key solutions to address important clinical challenges and move their immuno-oncology programs forward," Lorella Di Donato, chief operating officer of CellCarta's immunology and proteomics divisions, said in a statement.

"Given CellCarta's expertise in protein quantitation, these immuno-MRM panels can further be validated to support secondary and primary clinical endpoints," she added.

Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Filed under

Proteomics & Protein Research
Cancer
Business News
Mass Spec
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
North America
asset acquisition
Breaking News
The Scan

Monkeypox Case Found in US

The New York Times says that a case of monkeypox has now been reported in the US.

Effects on Fetal Screening

Wired writes that changes to US abortion laws could affect screening for fatal congenital conditions.

'Pharma Bro' Out of Prison

The Wall Street Journal reports that Martin Shkreli has been released from prison to a halfway house.

Nature Papers Present Cultivate Oat Genome, Benchmarking of Spatial and Single-Cell Transcriptomic Integration Methods

In Nature this week: reference genome of the cultivated oat, and more.