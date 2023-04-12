Logo

Canopy Biosciences, Enable Medicine Partner on Spatial Proteomics Workflows

Apr 12, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Bruker subsidiary Canopy Biosciences and Menlo Park, California-based informatics firm Enable Medicine said Wednesday that they are partnering to use Enable's spatial omics data pipeline for analysis of spatial proteomic imaging data produced on Canopy's CellScape system.

The partnership will give CellScape users access to Enable's spatial analysis tools including cluster analysis, neighborhood analysis, and advanced data visualization, as well as efficient cloud-based computing, sharing, and data storage.

"The CellScape system delivers best-in-class quantitative spatial proteomics data through our proprietary, 8-log high-dynamic range imaging," Thomas Campbell, group product manager at St. Louis-based Canopy Biosciences, said in a statement. "Collaborating with Enable Medicine allows us to augment our high-plex, high-resolution quantitative data analysis to provide our researchers with deeper biological insights."

"Enable Medicine is committed to accelerating biological insights by analyzing large and complex spatial biology datasets on the cloud," Aaron Mayer, cofounder and CSO at Enable Medicine, said in a statement. "This partnership combines our expertise in multiplexed image analysis with Canopy’s high-quality datasets to advance insights in the field of spatial biology."

Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

