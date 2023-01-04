Bruker Takes Majority Stake in Proteomics Tech Firm Biognosys

NEW YORK — Bruker has taken a majority stake in Swiss proteomics firm Biognosys, the companies said on Monday.

In conjunction with the transaction, several of Biognosys' earlier investors have sold their shares to Bruker in a secondary transaction, and Bruker will make new primary investments in Biognosys. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to the companies, the transaction will bring together Biognosys' portfolio of mass spectrometry-based proteomics services, software, and kits and Bruker's 4D proteomics timsTOF technology.

Bruker's investments will also allow Biognosys to open an advanced proteomics contract research lab in Massachusetts — its first in the US — offering proteomics biomarker and drug discovery and development services, as well as pharmacoproteomics clinical trial support.

Bruker and Biognosys "have many common biomarker and biopharma customers, and even more potential customers may prefer a proteomics CRO services expert like Biognosys for rapid, highest quality, and flexible insertion of proteomics into their biomarker or biopharma discovery and development," Rohan Thakur, president of Bruker's life science mass spectrometry division, said in a statement. "Our partnership offers a unique combination of proteomics applications and data-science expertise, which can benefit more biopharma and diagnostics companies in using unbiased proteomics for decision-making."

Bruker's investment in Biognosys marks the latest in a series of equity transactions the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company has undertaken recently.

Last month, Bruker led an $18 million Series C funding round in Kiyatec, a developer of functional precision oncology technologies. The month before, it participated in Haystack Oncology's $56 million Series A financing and Navignostics' $7.6 million seed funding round. In mid-2022, Bruker joined Acuamark Diagnostics' $11.3 million Series A round.