Logo

Bruker Takes Majority Stake in Proteomics Tech Firm Biognosys

Jan 04, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Bruker has taken a majority stake in Swiss proteomics firm Biognosys, the companies said on Monday.

In conjunction with the transaction, several of Biognosys' earlier investors have sold their shares to Bruker in a secondary transaction, and Bruker will make new primary investments in Biognosys. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to the companies, the transaction will bring together Biognosys' portfolio of mass spectrometry-based proteomics services, software, and kits and Bruker's 4D proteomics timsTOF technology.

Bruker's investments will also allow Biognosys to open an advanced proteomics contract research lab in Massachusetts — its first in the US — offering proteomics biomarker and drug discovery and development services, as well as pharmacoproteomics clinical trial support.

Bruker and Biognosys "have many common biomarker and biopharma customers, and even more potential customers may prefer a proteomics CRO services expert like Biognosys for rapid, highest quality, and flexible insertion of proteomics into their biomarker or biopharma discovery and development," Rohan Thakur, president of Bruker's life science mass spectrometry division, said in a statement. "Our partnership offers a unique combination of proteomics applications and data-science expertise, which can benefit more biopharma and diagnostics companies in using unbiased proteomics for decision-making."

Bruker's investment in Biognosys marks the latest in a series of equity transactions the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company has undertaken recently.

Last month, Bruker led an $18 million Series C funding round in Kiyatec, a developer of functional precision oncology technologies. The month before, it participated in Haystack Oncology's $56 million Series A financing and Navignostics' $7.6 million seed funding round. In mid-2022, Bruker joined Acuamark Diagnostics' $11.3 million Series A round.

Filed under

Proteomics & Protein Research
Business News
equity investment
Mass Spectrometry
Bruker
Biognosys
Europe
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

New Breast Cancer Mutations Linked to Endocrine Therapy Resistance in HR-Positive Forms of Disease

Investigators tracked down ESR1 amplifications and MAP3K mutations linked to relapse in endocrine therapy-treated, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer patients in PLOS Genetics.

Nanopore Sequencing IDs Euploid Embryos for Reciprocal Translocation Carrier Parents

Nanopore sequencing shows promise in BMC Genomics for flagging balanced reciprocal translocation events that may be carried by parents who turn to preimplantation genetic testing.

E. Coli Genomes Contribute to Year-Long Surveillance Effort in US Healthcare Network

Researchers in Genome Medicine relied on genome sequencing, phylogenetic analyses, and other approaches to profile almost 2,100 E. coli isolates, tracking transmissions and drug resistance.

Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Prone to Fetal Fraction Variability

Researchers in Clinical Chemistry examine cell-free fetal DNA proportions in hundreds of samples tested for fetal aneuploidy and in a noninvasive prenatal testing lab in Amsterdam.