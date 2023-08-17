Logo

Bruker to Acquire PhenomeX for $108M

Aug 17, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Bruker said on Thursday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PhenomeX for $108 million in cash.

Under the terms of the deal, Bruker will acquire shares of PhenomeX for $1.00 per share in a transaction expected to close in the fourth quarter. The offer price represents a 150 percent premium on the shares, which closed Wednesday at $.40. Perella Weinberg Partners acted as financial adviser for Bruker with Morgan Lewis as legal adviser. William Blair acted as financial adviser for PhenomeX with Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer as legal adviser.

"The unique single-cell analysis platforms of PhenomeX are enabling researchers to more rapidly and precisely unlock new insights in functional cell biology research leading to important discoveries across the large and rapidly growing markets of antibody therapeutics, cell line development, cell therapy, and gene therapy," Mark Munch, president of Bruker Nano Group, said in a statement. "This acquisition will mark Bruker's entry into single-cell biology research tools, which complements Bruker's emerging spatial biology business."

PhenomeX was formed earlier this year when cell analysis firm Berkeley Lights closed its acquisition of proteomics firm IsoPlexis for $57.8 million in stock. In Q1, the firm reported revenues of $18.5 million, down 8 percent year over year. Berkeley Lights went public in July 2020 for $22 per share, raising $178.2 million.

Bruker ended its second quarter with $574.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

In Thursday morning trading on the Nasdaq, shares of Bruker were down 2 percent at $64.45.

Filed under

Proteomics & Protein Research
Business News
North America
Bruker
Berkeley Lights
IsoPlexis
mergers & acquisitions
Breaking News
The Scan

Worse Outcomes Found Among Melanoma Patients Whose Brain Metastases Have BRAF V600E Alterations

Researchers in JAMA Network Open found that brain metastases from the patients had fewer types of immune cells and that the patients themselves did not respond well to immunotherapy.

Genetic Loci Linked to Level of Pain Medication Management Needed

In the Pharmacogenomics Journal, researchers report on loci associated with switching from non-opioid analgesics to opioids to manage chronic musculoskeletal pain.

Analysis of Reciprocal Pair Rearrangements Found Among Homologous Recombination Deficient Tumors

Researchers in Nature used a graph genome analysis of short-read genome sequencing data to examine homologous recombination deficient tumors.

Team Presents Reprogramming Strategy Informed by Epigenetic Dynamics

Researchers reporting in Nature use insights into DNA methylation and gene expression patterns during reprogramming to come up with a "transient-naïve-treatment" method.