Bio-Techne, Lunaphore Partner on Spatial Workflow Combining Protein and RNA Measurements

NEW YORK – Life sciences firm Bio-Techne and spatial biology firm Lunaphore said Monday that they are partnering to develop an automated spatial omics workflow for highly multiplexed same-slide detection of protein and RNA.

The workflow will combine Minneapolis-based Bio-Techne's RNAscope in situ hybridization technology with Lausanne, Switzerland-based Lunaphore's COMET spatial biology platform, which thus far has focused primarily on proteomics.

"RNAscope has a very well-established place in spatial transcriptomics, and the combination with Lunaphore's fully automated spatial proteomics capabilities will bring an unmatched solution to researchers," Lunaphore CEO Ata Tuna Ciftlik said in a statement. "The addition of RNAscope HiPlex capability into our recently announced COMET product suite will help researchers to truly streamline and automate spatial proteomic, transcriptomic, and multiomics assay workflows with push-button automation, eliminating existing manual upfront steps on all three modalities."

Ciftlik will present proof-of-concept data demonstrating the use of RNAscope on the COMET platform during a dinner meeting sponsored by Lunaphore at this week's American Association for Cancer Research in Orlando, Florida.

The agreement follows a deal Lunaphore announced last week with Abcam to supply antibodies for use on the COMET platform.

Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.