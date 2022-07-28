Bio-Techne Licenses Protein Degradation Technology From University of Dundee

NEW YORK — Bio-Techne said on Thursday that it has exclusively licensed a technology for identifying protein-based drug targets from the University of Dundee.

The technology, called BromoTag, uses genome editing to tag target proteins, labeling them for subsequent modifications such as cellular degradation, according to Bio-Techne. BromoTag enables researchers to evaluate a protein's functional role and impact on disease development.

Under the terms of the license, Bio-Techne will have the exclusive rights to commercialize BromoTag. The Minneapolis-based company will also provide funding for the recruitment of postdoctoral researchers to the University of Dundee's Centre for Targeted Protein Degradation, where they will work to develop new chemical tools that will be commercialized by Tocris Bioscience, a UK-based subsidiary of Bio-Techne.

Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.