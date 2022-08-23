Aspira Women's Health Prices $9M Public Offering

NEW YORK — Aspira Women's Health on Tuesday priced a $9 million public offering of stock and warrants.

The company said it will offer 12 million shares of common stock and warrants to purchase 12 million shares of common stock at a combined price of $.75 per share and warrant. Each warrant will have an exercise price of $.88 per share. The offering is expected to close on Aug. 25.

Proceeds from the offering will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes including product portfolio expansion and commercialization. Aspira said it may also use a portion of the proceeds to invest in complimentary businesses, strategic partnerships, technologies, or other intellectual property.

Earlier this year, Austin, Texas-based Aspira reported finishing 2021 with $37.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.