Logo

Aspira Women's Health Prices $9M Public Offering

Aug 23, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Aspira Women's Health on Tuesday priced a $9 million public offering of stock and warrants.

The company said it will offer 12 million shares of common stock and warrants to purchase 12 million shares of common stock at a combined price of $.75 per share and warrant. Each warrant will have an exercise price of $.88 per share. The offering is expected to close on Aug. 25.

Proceeds from the offering will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes including product portfolio expansion and commercialization. Aspira said it may also use a portion of the proceeds to invest in complimentary businesses, strategic partnerships, technologies, or other intellectual property.

Earlier this year, Austin, Texas-based Aspira reported finishing 2021 with $37.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Filed under

Proteomics & Protein Research
Cancer
Business News
Reproductive Health
stock offering
Aspira Women's Health
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Australian Rabbit Scourge Traced Back to Historical Wild Rabbit Introduction

With a combination of genetic and historical data, researchers see signs in PNAS that wild rabbits with a specific genotype were particularly successful in Australia after an 1850s introduction.

Genome Sequences Highlight Variations in Strains Found in TB Vaccines

With whole-genome sequencing, researchers in BMC Genomics flagged SNPs and indels found in the Danish 1331 and Pasteur 1173P2 strains used in attenuated Bacillus Calmette-Guerin vaccines.

Team Proposes Research Integrity Promotion Plan for Funders

Investigators present strategies for implementing research integrity guidelines, focusing on six core topics related to the design, implementation, and oversight of such plans in PLOS Biology.

Team Shares Low-Cost Copy Number Profiling Approach

A strategy and tool presented in BMC Genomics called conliga relies on FAST-SeqS assay data to profile somatic copy number changes.