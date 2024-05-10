People in the News at Scipher Medicine, NanoString Technologies, Jackson Lab

Scipher Medicine: Reginald Seeto, Glenn Muir

Scipher Medicine, which markets the PrismRA blood test to guide precision rheumatoid arthritis therapy, has appointed Reginald Seeto as CEO and president. Seeto was previously CEO and president of CareDx. Prior to that, he was chief operating officer at Ardelyx, and before that, executive VP of corporate development and strategy at MedImmune, the biologics division of AstraZeneca. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions at Boehringer Ingelheim and Organon. He began his career as a physician-scientist with both clinical and research roles and worked as a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Company.

Scipher also said that it recently appointed Glenn Muir as independent director of its board and chair of the audit committee. Muir has more than 30 years of life sciences industry experience. Most notably, he spent 26 years at Hologic, where he served as CFO and executive VP. He currently serves on the boards of directors for several publicly traded life sciences companies, including Repligen, G1 Therapeutics, and Neuronetics. He has also held board positions at ReWalk Robotics and RainDance Technologies.

NanoString Technologies: Bradley Gray, Thomas Bailey, Joseph Beechem

NanoString Technologies has terminated the employment of Bradley Gray as its president and CEO and Thomas Bailey as its CFO, in connection with the completion of its acquisition by Bruker, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing. Meanwhile, Joseph Beechem, the company's CSO and senior VP of research and development, has accepted an offer of employment from Bruker. A NanoString spokesperson said Gray and Bailey "have decided to pursue new opportunities," while Beechem's title will remain the same within Bruker.

The Jackson Laboratory: Mary Dickinson

Mary Dickinson has been appointed as the inaugural executive VP and CSO of the Jackson Laboratory. She comes to JAX from Baylor College of Medicine, where she was senior VP and dean of research. She also served as co-principal investigator for the Knockout Mouse Phenotyping Program (KOMP), a collaboration with the International Mouse Phenotyping Consortium with sites at JAX, Baylor, and the University of California, Davis. Dickinson holds a bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University and a Ph.D. from Columbia University.

