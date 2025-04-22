NIH Grants Policy Update Prohibits DEI Programs, Boycott of Israeli Companies

NEW YORK – The National Institutes of Health has amended its policy for extramural research grant recipients, requiring that they do not operate any diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) or diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) programs and don't boycott companies doing business in or with Israel.

The policy change, under the "Civil Rights Protections" section of the terms and conditions for NIH awards, was posted on the NIH website on Monday. It follows the Trump administration's termination of numerous existing NIH grants that had been awarded for studying health issues and disparities of racial and sexual minorities.

The amendments apply to all new NIH grants as well as renewals, supplements, and continuation awards.

The notice states that grant recipients cannot "operate any programs that advance or promote DEI, DEIA, or discriminatory equity ideology in violation of Federal anti-discrimination laws" and cannot "engage in a discriminatory prohibited boycott." It further explains that such a boycott includes refusing to deal with Israeli companies or companies doing business in or with Israel.

"NIH reserves the right to terminate financial assistance awards and recover all funds if recipients, during the term of this award, operate any program in violation of Federal anti-discriminatory laws or engage in a prohibited boycott," according to the notice.