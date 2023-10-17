Cardio Diagnostics Inks Indian Distribution Pact for Epigenetic Heart Disease Test

NEW YORK – Cardio Diagnostics said on Tuesday that it has entered into a distribution agreement with India's Aimil for its PrecisionCHD test for the detection and personalized management of coronary heart disease.

Cardio Diagnostics and Aimil will first focus on "pre-marketing" to lay the groundwork to eventually introduce the test under an expanded agreement within Aimil's healthcare network of 14 sales and service offices throughout India.

PrecisionCHD is a blood-based, artificial intelligence-driven "epigenetic-genetic" test for diagnosing CHD. It uses a machine-learning model to interpret the signals of six methylation-sensitive digital PCR assays and 10 SNPs to determine CHD status.

"Heart disease is a global problem and Cardio Diagnostics' expansion to India underscores our commitment to combat heart disease globally," Cardio Diagnostics CEO and Cofounder Meesha Dogan said in a statement. "This expansion is possible because Cardio Diagnostics' clinical tests are developed with scalability in mind with respect to operations and costs, enabling deployment across diverse healthcare landscapes worldwide, to play a transformative role in mitigating heart disease globally."

In March, Chicago-based Cardio Diagnostics said it had entered into a securities purchase agreement for up to $11.2 million with an investor to raise funds to accelerate the adoption of PrecisionCHD and an epigenetic cardiac disease risk test called Epi+Gen CHD, and pursue payor coverage for both assays.