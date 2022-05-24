Logo

BioMérieux Gets Health Canada Approval for Updated BioFire Blood Culture ID Panel

May 24, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – BioMérieux announced on Tuesday that it has received Health Canada approval for the BioFire Blood Culture Identification 2 panel for rapid identification of bloodstream infections.

The BCID2 panel includes additional pathogens, an expanded list of antimicrobial resistance genes, and revised targets compared to the original BCID panel, the firm said in a statement.

From a positive blood culture sample, the panel detects 43 targets associated with bloodstream infections, including gram-negative bacteria, gram-positive bacteria, yeast, and 10 antimicrobial resistance genes, with results available in about one hour.

"The BioFire BCID2 panel empowers small and large laboratories across Canada to shorten time to pathogen identification by up to 70 percent and to the optimal therapy initiation by 33.5 hours," said Jessica Blavignac, director of scientific and medical affairs at BioMérieux Canada.

BioMérieux submitted the BCID2 to the US Food and Drug Administration in 2020, and the quality control material for the test, which is manufactured by Streck, received US FDA clearance in January of 2022. The firm also received de novo authorization from the US FDA for a 39-target joint infection panel earlier this month.

Filed under

PCR
Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Molecular Diagnostics
Infectious Disease
sepsis
Europe
North America
multiplex PCR
Health Canada
BioMérieux
BioFire
Breaking News
The Scan

Taking Stock of the Stockpile

The US and European countries are evaluating their smallpox vaccine stockpiles as the number of monkeypox cases increases, the Washington Post reports.

Vitamin D From Tomatoes

According to Reuters, researchers in the UK have gene-edited tomatoes so their fruit contains vitamin D.

Cause Not Yet Spotted

NPR reports that a new study was unable to find a cause for persistent long COVID symptoms.

PNAS Papers on Central African Hunter-Gatherers, Myopia Development, Ancient Microtia Allele

In PNAS this week: population patterns among Central African hunter gatherers, effect of myopia-linked gene variant, and more.