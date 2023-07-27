Logo

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Qiagen Settle Digital PCR Patent Dispute

Jul 27, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Bio-Rad Laboratories and Qiagen have agreed to settle a patent dispute pending in the US District Court for the District of Delaware, the firms announced on Wednesday.

The court settlement is pursuant to a global settlement and patent cross-licensing agreement related to digital PCR technology, Bio-Rad and Qiagen said in separate identical statements.

The patents that were the subject of the dispute are either assigned to or licensed by Bio-Rad and relate to digital PCR or cell capture methods used in digital PCR.

The settlement now grants each company mutual rights to their respective digital PCR technologies, Bio-Rad and Qiagen said.

Bio-Rad entered the digital PCR space in 2011 with the acquisition of QuantaLife and its Droplet Digital PCR system.

Qiagen, meanwhile, launched the QIAcuity digital PCR system in Europe in 2020. It filed suit against Bio-Rad last year seeking a declaration of non-infringement on digital PCR patents after receiving letters from Bio-Rad asserting the technology infringed on Bio-Rad's patented methods.

Bio-Rad previously settled a patent dispute with Stilla Technologies. The firm also sued Dropworks but then later acquired the startup.

Filed under

PCR
Business News
settlement
patent infringement
North America
Europe
Qiagen
Bio-Rad
digital PCR
droplet digital PCR
droplet-based PCR
Breaking News
The Scan

Servants at Machu Picchu Had High Genetic Diversity, Ancient DNA Analysis Finds

The researchers sequenced DNA isolated from tooth samples from burial sites at Machu Picchu and compared them to other Incans, as they report in Science Advances.

Longer Telomeres Linked to Better Cardiac Function, Decreased Heart Failure Risk

In JAMA Cardiology, the researchers examined measures of cardiac function among individuals from the UK Biobank.

Analysis Examines NIH Funding Toward Drug Development, Patents

Researchers report in PLOS One that only a portion of US National Institutes of Health-funded research toward drug development is included on patents.

Inflammatory Skin Condition GWAS Leads to Common Variants, Candidate Genes

A genome-wide association study in JAMA Dermatology suggests hidradenitis suppurativa corresponds to variants near epidermal differentiation and hair follicle inflammation genes.