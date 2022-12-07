Logo

BGI Group Vows to Sue Ex-Business Partner for Defamation

Dec 07, 2022 | Huanjia Zhang

NEW YORK – BGI Group said on Sunday that it will pursue legal action against a former business partner, who has repeatedly alleged that BGI Genomics’ PCR tests are flawed and has accused its chairman of wrongdoing, causing the company's share price to drop.

The accuser, Deming Wang, claimed on Chinese social media on Sunday that BGI Genomics’ PCR test results were inaccurate. According to documents reportedly posted by Wang on his social media account, which appear to have been since removed, he was appointed in 2020 to a managerial position at an organization associated with the China National GeneBank, which is maintained by BGI Research, an affiliate of BGI Group.

Among other claims, Wang accused Jian Wang, BGI Genomics‘ chairman, of hiring attackers that purportedly caused him broken ribs and long-term disability after he filed a whistleblower complaint against the company with the Chinese authorities. He further accused the company of using its resources to scrub his social media posts and accounts off the Chinese internet.

This isn’t the first time that Wang has brought accusations against BGI Genomics. In April, he also claimed that the firm's PCR tests are flawed. At that time, BGI Group, BGI’s Genomics’ parent company, issued a statement denying those claims.

Responding to the most recent allegations, BGI Group put out a virtually identical statement, accusing Wang of inventing stories and forging documents to smear BGI affiliates and employees. The firm claimed that in 2017, Wang committed "multiple serious breaches of contract" as a business partner, leading to his termination from the company. BGI Group also asserted that BGI Genomics’ PCR tests are accurate and "adhere to industry standards." In addition, it vowed to take legal action against Wang.

Investors in China did not react favorably to the accusations. At market close on Monday, shares of BGI Genomics dropped by almost 5 percent to RMB 56.23 on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The share price further dipped to RMB 55.82 by the end of the day on Wednesday.

Filed under

PCR
Business News
BGI
lawsuit
PCR-based diagnostics
Asia/Oceania
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Tracks Off-Target Gene Edits Linked to Epigenetic Features

Using machine learning, researchers characterize in BMC Genomics the potential off-target effects of 19 computed or experimentally determined epigenetic features during CRISPR-Cas9 editing.

Coronary Artery Disease Risk Loci, Candidate Genes Identified in GWAS Meta-Analysis

A GWAS in Nature Genetics of nearly 1.4 million coronary artery disease cases and controls focused in on more than 200 candidate causal genes, including the cell motility-related myosin gene MYO9B.

Multiple Sclerosis Contributors Found in Proteome-Wide Association Study

With a combination of genome-wide association and brain proteome data, researchers in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology tracked down dozens of potential multiple sclerosis risk proteins.

Quality Improvement Study Compares Molecular Tumor Boards, Central Consensus Recommendations

With 50 simulated cancer cases, researchers in JAMA Network Open compared molecular tumor board recommendations with central consensus plans at a dozen centers in Japan.