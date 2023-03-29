BGI Genomics, Zentya Partner to Launch PCR Fecal Test for Colorectal Cancer in Slovakia

NEW YORK – BGI Genomics said on Wednesday that it has partnered with Slovak genetic screening company Zentya to launch a fecal DNA test for colorectal cancer in Slovakia.

Named ColoTect 1.0, the test is a noninvasive DNA assay that can trace abnormal colorectal cancer DNA-methylation biomarkers from fecal samples using multiplex methylation-specific PCR technology, BGI said.

According to BGI, ColoTect 1.0 is CE-marked and already available in more than 20 countries across southern and eastern Europe, including Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Portugal.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.