Logo

BGI Genomics, Zentya Partner to Launch PCR Fecal Test for Colorectal Cancer in Slovakia

Mar 29, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – BGI Genomics said on Wednesday that it has partnered with Slovak genetic screening company Zentya to launch a fecal DNA test for colorectal cancer in Slovakia.

Named ColoTect 1.0, the test is a noninvasive DNA assay that can trace abnormal colorectal cancer DNA-methylation biomarkers from fecal samples using multiplex methylation-specific PCR technology, BGI said.

According to BGI, ColoTect 1.0 is CE-marked and already available in more than 20 countries across southern and eastern Europe, including Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Portugal.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Filed under

PCR
Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Europe
Asia/Oceania
BGI
collaboration
methylation-specific PCR
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Examines Insights Gained by Adjunct Trio RNA Sequencing in Complex Pediatric Disease Cases

Researchers in AJHG explore the diagnostic utility of adding parent-child RNA-seq to genome sequencing in dozens of families with complex, undiagnosed genetic disease.

Clinical Genomic Lab Survey Looks at Workforce Needs

Investigators use a survey approach in Genetics in Medicine Open to assess technologist applications, retention, and workforce gaps at molecular genetics and clinical cytogenetics labs in the US.

Study Considers Gene Regulatory Features Available by Sequence-Based Modeling

Investigators in Genome Biology set sequence-based models against observational and perturbation assay data, finding distal enhancer models lag behind promoter predictions.

Genetic Testing Approach Explores Origins of Blastocyst Aneuploidy

Investigators in AJHG distinguish between aneuploidy events related to meiotic missegregation in haploid cells and those involving post-zygotic mitotic errors and mosaicism.