BGI Genomics Gets Australian Regulatory Approval for Multiplexed SARS-CoV-2, Influenza Test

Mar 03, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – BGI Genomics said on Friday that its multiplexed test for SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, and influenza B is now included in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods.

The Chinese genomics company, based in Shenzhen, said the real-time fluorescent RT-PCR test was developed for the simultaneous qualitative detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, and influenza B from throat swab samples in a single reaction.

​​The designation clears the assay’s entrance to the Australian market, accelerating the company’s rapid growth in the international market, BGI Genomics said in a statement.

BGI Genomics previously received CE marking for two multiplexed tests for SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A/B manufactured by its subsidiary BGI PathoGenesis Pharmaceutical Technology in September 2020.

