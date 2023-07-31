Natera Sues NeoGenomics for Patent Infringement

NEW YORK – Natera announced on Monday that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against NeoGenomics related to the latter's Radar molecular residual disease (MRD) assay.

The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in North Carolina, alleges that the Radar assay infringes Natera's patents 11,519,035 and 11,530,454, both of which comprise aspects of Natera's Signatera MRD assay.

The current lawsuit is an extension of an existing patent infringement case in the US District Court for the District of Delaware that Natera is pursuing against Inivata, which NeoGenomics acquired for $390 million in 2021. Natera had first sued Inivata earlier that year for infringement of two separate patents. The patents in that case and in the current one relate to cancer mutation and aneuploidy detection, and to methods for the simultaneous replication of target loci.

The lawsuit also follows a recent jury verdict in favor of Natera in a patent infringement case against ArcherDx/Invitae, and NeoGenomics' recent announcement of having received Medicare coverage for its Radar assay.