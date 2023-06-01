Logo

VolitionRx Prices $16.5M Public Offering

Jun 01, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Epigenetics firm VolitionRx said on Thursday that it has priced a planned public offering of 13 million shares of common stock at $1.27 per share, with expected gross proceeds of $16.5 million.

The Henderson, Nevada-based company said that it has also granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1.95 million shares at the offering price.

Freedom Capital Markets is acting as the bookrunning manager of the offering and Bancroft Capital is acting as co-manager.

The offering is expected to close on or around June 5. During late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, shares of VolitionRx were down around 6 percent at $1.45.

VolitionRx is developing blood-based diagnostics based on its core Nu.Q nucleosome quantification platform. These include ones for cancer and various conditions associated with NETosis, a form of cell death characterized by the release of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) that trap and kill bacteria and viral particles.

The company said it will use the proceeds of the offering for R&D, clinical studies, product commercialization, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

Earlier this year, the company closed an $8.7 million public offering.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Business News
stock offering
VolitionRx
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Tara Pacific Expedition Project Team Finds High Diversity Within Coral Reef Microbiome

In papers appearing in Nature Communications and elsewhere, the team reports on findings from the two-year excursion examining coral reefs.

Study Examines Relationship Between Cellular Metabolism, DNA Damage Repair

A new study in Molecular Systems Biology finds that an antioxidant enzyme shifts from mitochondria to the nucleus as part of the DNA damage response.

Stem Cell Systems Target Metastatic Melanoma in Mouse Model

Researchers in Science Translational Medicine describe a pair of stem cell systems aimed at boosting immune responses against metastatic melanoma in the brain.

Open Pediatric Brain Tumor Atlas Team Introduces Genomic Data Collection, Analytical Tools

A study in Cell Genomics outlines open-source methods being used to analyze and translate whole-genome, exome, and RNA sequence data from the Pediatric Brain Tumor Atlas.