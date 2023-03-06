VieCure, Exact Sciences Partner to Ease Genomic Testing Access, Interpretation

NEW YORK – Informatics and clinical decision support firm VieCure said Monday that it has entered a strategic collaboration with Exact Sciences aimed at improving access to precision oncology diagnostics for US patients and community oncologists.

Under the agreement, Denver-based VieCure will integrate Exact Sciences’ portfolio of diagnostic tests —beginning with the Oncotype DX breast cancer recurrence test — for interpretation via its clinical oncology care management platform.

The firm's proprietary artificial intelligence platform provides an interface for community oncologists that prompts clinical rules and guidelines to help clinicians interpret test results and develop patient-specific treatment plans.

"Our goal through this collaboration is to improve clinical workflow and make it easier for community oncologists to order the right tests and generate patient-specific treatment plans," VieCure CSO Fred Ashbury said in a statement.

"At Exact Sciences, we know that cancer care is complex," said Brian Baranick, general manager of precision oncology for Exact Sciences. "By streamlining the workflow, our VieCure partnership will help accelerate access to our test portfolio for community oncologists and their patients."

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Earlier this year, VieCure partnered with Laboratory Corporation of America to integrate its software with Labcorp's sequencing-based cancer diagnostic tests.