Veracyte Q1 Revenues Up 22 Percent as Firm Beats Analyst Estimates

NEW YORK – Veracyte reported after the close of the market on Thursday that its first quarter revenues rose 22 percent year over year.

The South San Francisco, California-based molecular diagnostics firm posted $82.4 million in revenues for the three months ended March 31, up from $67.8 million a year ago and beating analysts' average estimate of $75.8 million.

Veracyte's testing revenues rose 29 percent to $72.4 from $56.0 million a year ago, driven primarily by sales of its Decipher Prostate and Afirma tests. Its Q1 testing volume grew 24 percent year over year to 28,788 tests.

Product revenues were $3.9 million, up 31 percent from $3.0 million a year ago, while biopharmaceutical and other revenues dropped 30 percent to $6.1 million from $8.8 million a year ago.

Veracyte CEO Mark Stapley said in a statement that many areas of its business during the quarter exceeded the firm's expectations. This, coupled with "continued financial discipline," resulted in a meaningfully higher cash balance than the company had projected.

Veracyte shaved its Q1 net loss to $8.1 million, or $.11 per share, from $14.5 million, or $.20 per share, in the year-ago quarter, beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of a $.13 loss per share.

The company's R&D expenses rose 39 percent year over year to $12.8 million while its SG&A spending rose about 9 percent to $48.6 million.

Veracyte finished the quarter with $177.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $749,000 in restricted cash.