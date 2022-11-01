Logo

UPDATE: Sherlock Biosciences, Tolo Biotech Reach Another CRISPR Licensing Agreement for Dx

Nov 01, 2022 | staff reporter

The story has been corrected to clarify the deal is a cross-licensing agreement under which Sherlock gains rights to Cas12 technology and Tolo is receiving rights to Cas13 technology.

 

NEW YORK – Sherlock Biosciences said on Tuesday it has reached a cross-licensing deal with Tolo Biotech.

Under the terms of the deal, Sherlock is granting co-exclusive rights to its Cas13 CRISPR-based diagnostic method to Tolo while Shanghai-based Tolo has granted to Sherlock its Cas12 CRISPR-based diagnostic methods outside the US and greater China.

The two firms originally signed a deal in late 2020 granting Tolo rights in the US for the CRISPR-Cas12 technology and rights to the CRISPR-Cas13 SHERLOCK diagnostic platform in greater China.

Watertown, Massachusetts-based Sherlock said that with the new agreement, the partners can sublicense rights to the technologies to laboratory and hospital markets.

Financial and additional details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Last week, Sherlock announced a licensing deal with Harvard's Wyss Institute covering nucleic acid amplification technology that functions at ambient temperatures.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
North America
Asia/Oceania
Sherlock Biosciences
CRISPR
licensing agreement
Breaking News
The Scan

Prenatal Exome Sequencing Leads to Molecular Diagnoses For Subset of Fetal Structural Anomaly Cases

Researchers reached molecular diagnoses in more than 14 percent of cases when they used trio exome sequencing to assess more than 1,600 fetal structural anomaly cases.

Researchers Characterize Pathogenic Variants in Acute Liver Failure-Related Gene

A combination of genetic and phenotypic data provide insights into the TRMU gene changes that contribute to acute liver failure in infants, and the consequences of the condition.

Study Incorporates Circulating Tumor Fragments Into Rectal Cancer Treatment Response Models

A combination of 5'-end motif circulating tumor DNA profiles and tumor imaging shows promise for predicting neoadjuvant chemotherapy response in locally advanced rectal cancer.

Earlier PGx Reports, Psychiatric Treatment Setting Linked to Speedy Symptom Decline in Depression Patients

Patients receiving PGx reports after four weeks or in a psychiatric setting had speedier symptom decreases than those receiving reports later or in a primary care setting.