Thermo Fisher to Commercialize Devyser Post-Transplant NGS Tests in Europe, North America

Apr 24, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Swedish molecular diagnostics firm Devyser Diagnostics said on Monday that it has signed an agreement granting Thermo Fisher Scientific exclusive rights to commercialize and distribute Devyser's post-transplant next-generation sequencing tests in North America and Europe under combined brands.

Stockholm-based Devyser will continue to manufacture all products and retain the rights to offer them to labs in the US through its service laboratory.

The company's transplant portfolio includes Devyser Chimerism, which identifies rejection after stem cell transplantation, and Devyser Accept cfDNA, which tests for donor-derived cell-free DNA in kidney transplant recipients. Devyser is developing additional post-transplant monitoring products at its Stockholm R&D unit.

"Thermo Fisher is very well established and positioned in both the US and European market, and with their commercial infrastructure and resources, they can cover both US and Europe efficiently," Theis Kipling, chief commercial officer of Devyser, said in a statement, adding that the firm's post-transplant products are pending IVDR certification for the European market.

Devyser also recently signed an agreement under which it will distribute Paragon Genomics' CleanPlex target enrichment technology and products in Italy.

