T2 Biosystems Regains Nasdaq Listing Requirements

NEW YORK — T2 Biosystems announced Tuesday it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum market value of listed securities continued listing requirement.

On July 22, the Nasdaq notified T2 that it was out of compliance because its listed securities had been worth less than $35 million for 30 consecutive days. The company was given until Jan. 18, 2023, to regain compliance by maintaining that minimum value for at least 10 consecutive business days.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company regained compliance Aug. 10 to Aug. 23.

T2's stock was up less than 1 percent in early morning trading, at $.12 per share.