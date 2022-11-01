Logo

T2 Biosystems Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirement

Nov 01, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — T2 Biosystems said on Tuesday that it has received notice that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

About a year ago, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based infectious disease test maker was informed by the Nasdaq that its stock did not meet the exchange's required closing bid price of $1 for a period of 30 consecutive business days.

Following a recent 1-for-50 reverse stock split, T2's shares were trading at or above the $1 mark for at least 10 consecutive trading days, settling the issue. During early Tuesday morning trading, shares of T2 were up $.06 at $1.91.

Earlier this month, investment bank Canaccord Genuity cut its rating on T2 to Hold from Buy, citing low revenues and slower-than-expected product development.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Infectious Disease
PCR
Business News
stock listing
T2 Biosystems
Nasdaq
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Prenatal Exome Sequencing Leads to Molecular Diagnoses For Subset of Fetal Structural Anomaly Cases

Researchers reached molecular diagnoses in more than 14 percent of cases when they used trio exome sequencing to assess more than 1,600 fetal structural anomaly cases.

Researchers Characterize Pathogenic Variants in Acute Liver Failure-Related Gene

A combination of genetic and phenotypic data provide insights into the TRMU gene changes that contribute to acute liver failure in infants, and the consequences of the condition.

Study Incorporates Circulating Tumor Fragments Into Rectal Cancer Treatment Response Models

A combination of 5'-end motif circulating tumor DNA profiles and tumor imaging shows promise for predicting neoadjuvant chemotherapy response in locally advanced rectal cancer.

Earlier PGx Reports, Psychiatric Treatment Setting Linked to Speedy Symptom Decline in Depression Patients

Patients receiving PGx reports after four weeks or in a psychiatric setting had speedier symptom decreases than those receiving reports later or in a primary care setting.