Sysmex Inostics, Genomic Testing Cooperative Partner on Cancer Assay Services

NEW YORK – Sysmex Inostics said Thursday that it has formed a strategic partnership with Irvine, California-based Genomic Testing Cooperative aimed at commercializing GTC's tissue and liquid biopsy assay services for the biopharma community.

The deal covers GTC's Solid Tumor Profile Plus, Liquid Trace Solid Tumor Profile, Liquid Trace Hematology Profile, and Hematology Profile Plus assays, which Sysmex Inostics will now be able to offer its global biopharma customers alongside its existing CLIA-validated Plasma-Safe-SeqS testing.

The companies also intend to work jointly on improvements and new indications for their respective products.

Shinichi Sato, Sysmex Inostics' president and CEO, said in a statement that the new partnership extends the firm's commitment to its biopharma partners. "We understand not one testing solution fits all stages of therapeutic development, and it was imperative to offer our biopharma partners GTC's broader panels for their discovery work," he added.

Maher Albitar, founder, CEO, and chief medical officer at GTC, called the alliance "fundamental" to the company's mission of "democratizing genomic testing and making it available and affordable to every patient dealing with cancer."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.