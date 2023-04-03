Logo

Sysmex, Cerca Biotech Sign Distribution Agreement on Breast Cancer Assay

Apr 03, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Sysmex Europe and Cerca Biotech said Monday that they have inked a deal for Sysmex to distribute Cerca's molecular breast cancer assay in 13 European markets.

German diagnostic firm Cerca's RT-qPCR MammaTyper assay is used to identify breast cancer subtypes through quantitative measurement of mRNA expression status for four genes in breast cancer tissue. The firms said each sample is classified as a St. Gallen subtype, and the results are standardized and non-subjective and have high concordance with IHC. The test can accurately assess HER2-low tumors and Ki-67 markers that can also be used to guide treatment options.

The firms said subtyping with an RT-qPCR test provides reassurance that patients will receive the best treatment.

Hamburg, Germany-based Sysmex Europe is a subsidiary of Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Repeatable, reproducible testing is the only way we can ensure that every person diagnosed with breast cancer can access the best treatment for their individual case," Cerca Director Richard Hughes said in a statement. "Through this partnership with Sysmex, MammaTyper will be available as a valuable diagnostic tool to more pathologists in more markets across Europe."

