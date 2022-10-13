Standard BioTools Partner Ascendas Genomics Gets Chinese Approval for MDx Systems

NEW YORK — Standard BioTools — formerly Fluidigm — said on Thursday that its Biomark and Juno molecular diagnostic systems have received approval from China's National Medical Products Administration.

The approvals, Standard BioTools said, were obtained by partner Ascendas Genomics. The companies partnered in 2017, striking a deal under which Guangdong-based Ascendas would develop and commercialize the systems, which are based on Standard BioTools' microfluidic technologies.

"Microfluidics technology plays a significant role in accelerating genomics analysis," Standard BioTools President and CEO Michael Egholm said in a statement. "We are very pleased to continue our partnership with Ascendas Genomics to further expand our market position in China and better support testing and disease risk screening."

Earlier this year, South San Francisco, California-based Standard BioTools undertook a corporate restructuring that includes the discontinuation of certain products and layoffs, amid growing losses and shrinking revenues.