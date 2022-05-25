StageZero Life Sciences, DiagnoseAtHome Partner on Multicancer Blood Test

NEW YORK — StageZero Life Sciences said on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to offer its Aristotle multicancer blood test in the US and Canada through DiagnoseAtHome, an online provider of at-home health and lab testing services.

Aristotle uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types including breast, liver, stomach, and bladder cancers in a single blood sample. The test is processed through StageZero's CLIA-certified lab.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Our partnership with DiagnoseAtHome allows greater access to early cancer screening for their many clients and broadens the availability of Aristotle in Canada and the USA," StageZero Chairman and CEO James Howard-Tripp said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Toronto-based StageZero closed a C$1.87 million (US$1.46 million) private financing.