Logo

StageZero Life Sciences, DiagnoseAtHome Partner on Multicancer Blood Test

May 25, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — StageZero Life Sciences said on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to offer its Aristotle multicancer blood test in the US and Canada through DiagnoseAtHome, an online provider of at-home health and lab testing services.

Aristotle uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types including breast, liver, stomach, and bladder cancers in a single blood sample. The test is processed through StageZero's CLIA-certified lab.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Our partnership with DiagnoseAtHome allows greater access to early cancer screening for their many clients and broadens the availability of Aristotle in Canada and the USA," StageZero Chairman and CEO James Howard-Tripp said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Toronto-based StageZero closed a C$1.87 million (US$1.46 million) private financing.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Liquid Biopsy
Cancer
Business News
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

UK Moves to Allow Sale of Gene-Edited Food

The UK is moving ahead to allow the sale of gene-edited food in England, Scotland, and Wales, according to New Scientist.

Questions for the Field

Stat News writes that the alleged Buffalo shooter's citation of genetics research raises questions about what the field can do.

Cell Studies on Tumor Evolution in Mouse Model of Lung Cancer, Stereo-seq, Bacteriophage Responses

In Cell this week: tumor evolution tracked in mouse model of lung cancer, organogenesis mapped using Stereo-seq, and more.

Taking Stock of the Stockpile

The US and European countries are evaluating their smallpox vaccine stockpiles as the number of monkeypox cases increases, the Washington Post reports.