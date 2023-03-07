Logo

Spectrum Solutions Acquires MDx Lab Alimetrix, Array Maker Microarrays Inc.

Mar 07, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Spectrum Solutions said on Tuesday that it has acquired molecular diagnostic lab Alimetrix and microarray manufacturer Microarrays Inc., both located in Huntsville, Alabama.

Financial and other terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Salt Lake City-based Spectrum said that the acquisitions will help expand its presence in the laboratory testing and custom assay services markets.

"Spectrum is now one step closer to its vision of developing a transformative, decentralized healthcare platform aimed at innovating the way biospecimens are collected and laboratory testing is conducted," Spectrum CEO Stephen Fanning said in a statement.

Alimetrix offers diagnostic tests for a variety of infectious diseases using multiplex PCR, gene target amplification, and sequencing. The company runs a CLIA laboratory and is located at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.

Microarray Inc., founded in 1999, is a spinout from the array core facility at Vanderbilt-Ingram Comprehensive Cancer Center in Tennessee and relocated to the HudsonAlpha Institute in 2008. Both firms had Joel Peek as their president and CSO.

