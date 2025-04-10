Source BioScience Acquires Cambridge Clinical Laboratories

NEW YORK — Source BioScience said Thursday that it has acquired testing services firm Cambridge Clinical Laboratories (CCL).

According to Source Bio, Cambridge, UK-based CCL offers diagnostic testing in oncology, virology, men's health, gastroenterology, and fertility, as well as validation studies for clinical research, for the UK's National Health Service and private customers.

Source Bio, which is also based in the UK and consists of Source LDPath and Source Genomics, said the acquisition will complement its genomics and multiomics services while rounding out its existing molecular diagnostics, digital pathology, and clinical trial support service portfolio.

The company, which has locations in Cambridge, Nottingham, and Chichester, will transfer CCL's staff and assets to its new clinical lab facilities in Cambridge. Financial and other terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"By investing in a new clinical lab facility and bringing in the talented team at CCL, we will open up significant new market opportunities in clinical diagnostics and be able to support our customers through all stages of their programs," Source Bio Chairman and CEO Jay LeCoque said in a statement.

Last November, Source Bio signed an agreement to offer Stilla Technologies' digital PCR services for biopharma and clinical research customers in the UK and Ireland.