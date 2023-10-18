Sophia Genetics, Memorial Sloan Kettering, AstraZeneca Partner to Broaden Cancer Sequencing Access

NEW YORK – Sophia Genetics said Wednesday that it has entered a collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and AstraZeneca to more broadly market MSK's solid tumor and liquid biopsy comprehensive genomic sequencing tests.

The agreement allows Sophia, with support from AstraZeneca, to provide MSK's proprietary liquid biopsy and solid tumor cancer tests, MSK-ACCESS and MSK-IMPACT, to a larger population via the software firm's decentralized, technology-agnostic DDM Platform.

Sophia CEO and Cofounder Jurgi Camblong said in a statement that this type of platform ensures that diverse data can be co-housed and used to fuel the development of new diagnostic algorithms, treatments, and other insights.

"While cancer continues to be a leading cause of death worldwide, we know that a key barrier for cancer patients and their physicians is a lack of access to high-quality comprehensive genomic testing. Broad access to quality testing can vastly improve cancer diagnosis and physicians' treatment decisions," added Kristina Rodnikova, AstraZeneca's head of global oncology diagnostics.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but Sophia said that the first iterations of the program are expected to be available for healthcare institutions before the end of 2023.