Singapore's Mirxes Inks Agreements for Cancer Early Detection Tests in China, Indonesia

NEW YORK – Mirxes, a Singapore-headquartered developer of RNA-based tests for the early detection of cancer and other diseases, said this week that it has recently signed two agreements that will help advance the company's commercial push into China and Indonesia.

Earlier this month Mirxes inked a memorandum of understanding with Zhejiang Anji Economic Development District that outlines a path for Mirxes to scale up its cancer early detection blood tests in China. Under the agreement, Mirxes will establish an in vitro diagnostic manufacturing plant in Zhejiang's Anji district, which will eventually enable Mirxes to scale annual production of its tests to as many as 100 million units and reduce production costs by 70 percent, the company said.

In addition, Mirxes said it has expanded its existing agreement with Indonesia's PT Elion Medika to commercialize Mirxes' GastroClear and LungClear microRNA-based blood tests for cancer in Indonesia through what a spokesperson called a "progressive local manufacturing" strategy.

The expanded partnership "underscores our shared commitment to improve healthcare accessibility in the underserved Southeast Asian region," Zhou Lihan, cofounder and CEO of Mirxes, said in a statement. "By leveraging Mirxes' cutting-edge RNA technology, we are not just pioneering preventive healthcare solutions, but also establishing a bridge that connects innovation in Singapore with the region's burgeoning healthcare needs."

In addition, Mirxes and PT Elion Medica plan to partner with various Indonesian academic and public health institutions to conduct R&D for CADENCE-Indonesia, a joint development project designed to optimize and validate a novel multi-cancer blood test for the Indonesian population. The partners also plan to eventually launch similar blood tests for colorectal cancer, Mirxes said.

Last month, Mirxes completed a Series D funding round totaling $50 million to further development of its cancer early detection blood tests. And earlier this month, the company's GastroClear PCR-based diagnostic test for the early detection of gastric cancer was granted breakthrough device designation by the US Food and Drug Administration.