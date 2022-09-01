Logo

Sense Biodetection Strikes European Distribution Deal for Point-of-Care COVID-19 Test

Sep 01, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Sense Biodetection said on Thursday that it has struck a distribution deal for its Veros COVID-19 point-of-care test covering several European markets.

The single-use test uses a proprietary enzymatic nucleic acid amplification chemistry that does not require an instrument and returns results in 15 minutes, according to the UK-based company. It was CE marked earlier this year.

Under the terms of the distribution deal, Sissach, Switzerland-based Tecomedical will offer the test in Germany and Austria. Tecomedical will also distribute the test in Switzerland once it has received regulatory approval in that country.

Additional terms were not disclosed.

In March, Sense signed on Cruinn Diagnostics to distribute Veros COVID-19 in Ireland.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Infectious Disease
COVID-19
Point-of-Care Testing
Business News
distribution agreement
Europe
Breaking News
