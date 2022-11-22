Sense Biodetection Inks Benelux Distribution Deal for Point-of-Care COVID-19 Test

NEW YORK — Sense Biodetection said on Tuesday that it has signed a distribution agreement for its Veros point-of-care COVID-19 test covering the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg with R-Biopharm Nederland.

The Veros is a CE-marked disposable, instrument-free, point-of-care molecular diagnostic test that performs isothermal nucleic acid amplification in 15 minutes using a proprietary, enzyme-based method.

Under the terms of the deal, R-Biopharm Nederland — the Amsterdam-based subsidiary of Germany's R-Biopharm — will have the nonexclusive rights to offer the test in the three countries. Additional terms were not disclosed.

Earlier this month, Boston-based Sense inked a nonexclusive distribution deal for the test in Canada with Bio Nuclear Diagnostics.