Logo

Sense Biodetection Inks Benelux Distribution Deal for Point-of-Care COVID-19 Test

Nov 22, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Sense Biodetection said on Tuesday that it has signed a distribution agreement for its Veros point-of-care COVID-19 test covering the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg with R-Biopharm Nederland.

The Veros is a CE-marked disposable, instrument-free, point-of-care molecular diagnostic test that performs isothermal nucleic acid amplification in 15 minutes using a proprietary, enzyme-based method.

Under the terms of the deal, R-Biopharm Nederland — the Amsterdam-based subsidiary of Germany's R-Biopharm — will have the nonexclusive rights to offer the test in the three countries. Additional terms were not disclosed.

Earlier this month, Boston-based Sense inked a nonexclusive distribution deal for the test in Canada with Bio Nuclear Diagnostics.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Point-of-Care Testing
Infectious Disease
COVID-19
Business News
distribution agreement
Europe
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

FarGen Phase One Sequences Exomes of Nearly 500 From Faroe Islands

The analysis in the European Journal of Human Genetics finds few rare variants and limited geographic structure among Faroese individuals.

Rare Variants in ATP8B4, ABCA1 Tied to Alzheimer's Disease Risk

A gene-based burden analysis of rare variants in Alzheimer's disease in Nature Genetics uncovers new risk factors for the condition.

Type 2 Diabetes PRS, Family History Independently Associated With Gestational Diabetes Risk

A study appearing in eLife finds polygenic risk scores for type 2 diabetes are also associated with gestational diabetes risk among South Asian women.

Retrospective Study Weighs Germline Genetic Contributions to Oncology Trials

With data from almost 900 oncology trials, researchers in JAMA Network Open saw an overrepresentation of trials involving germline BRCA1/2 alterations and PARP inhibitor treatment.